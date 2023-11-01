HamberMenu
Kerala Piravi: Governor, Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition extend wishes to people of State and Malayalis across the world

Let us contribute to progress of our beloved State, strengthen social harmony and enrich our mother tongue, Malayalam, says Governor. Pinarayi Vijayan exhorts Malayalis to commit themselves to taking Kerala to new heights

November 01, 2023 11:37 am | Updated 11:37 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala Piravi is celebrated on November 1. (picture for representational purposes)

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan extended warm wishes to the people of the State and Malayalis across the world on the occasion of Kerala Piravi on November 1 (Wednesday).

“Together, let us contribute to the development and progress of our beloved State, strengthen our social harmony and enrich our mother tongue, Malayalam,” said Mr. Khan in his official greetings.

Mr. Vijayan exhorted Malayalis to commit themselves to taking Kerala to new heights and safeguarding its status as a beacon of democracy and secularism.

“Modern Kerala was constructed through the organised struggles of the working class and peasantry who steadfastly upheld the ideals of the national movement and the renaissance movement. But, this is the stage where Kerala has to grow into a more developed society by taking on the challenges thrown up by the changing times. With that conviction, we should be able to move forward with unity beyond caste and religious differences to create a knowledge economy,” he said.

Mr. Vijayan said the week-long Keraleeyam celebrations are aimed at strengthening these efforts. It will be an expression of the creativity of the people who take pride in their own language, culture and achievements, he said.

Mr. Satheesan said that Kerala Piravi should also become an occasion to resist those who attempt to divide the people and loot them. “Let us hold on to the pride of Kerala and fight all the challenges together. This land, culture and language belong not only to us but also to future generations,” he said.

