Kerala pins its hopes on AIIMS at Kinalur

Industries Department to hand over land to Health Department

Industries Department to hand over land to Health Department

The Kerala government is learnt to have fast-tracked steps for an All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the State hoping that the Centre will clear its proposal to set it up at Kinalur in Kozhikode district.

According to sources, the Department of Industries recently issued an Order to return 153.46 acres of land it had taken over from the Department of Revenue for setting up an industrial park at Kinalur near Balussery. The land had been under the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation, a government agency for industrial and investment promotion. The Department of Revenue is expected to hand it over to the Department of Health in the name of the Director, Medical Education.

The land spread across Kinalur and Kanthalod villages is being handed over with a condition that it should be used only for setting up the AIIMS. If there is any change in the plan, the Department of Industries will retain the ownership. The Kerala government has proposed to take over an additional 80 acres from private persons for the institute.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has requested the Union Ministry of Finance to convey their “in-principle” approval for setting up an AIIMS in the State. This was informed by Union Minister of State Bharati Pravin Pawar in a reply to K. Muraleedharan, Vadakara MP, who had raised a query under rule 377 in the Lok Sabha on March 14. “This request is being followed up with the Ministry of Finance,” Dr. Pawar’s letter said.

The Minister pointed out that the Kerala government had identified four locations in the State for setting up the institute. This followed a request to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to name places where the AIIMS can be set up under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana. Kerala Health Minister Veena George had in October claimed that around 200 acres of land was available at Kinalur for AIIMS. Mr. Vijayan had also informed the Centre about this.

A team led by the Director, Medical Education, visited the area in July 2021. Later, Revenue Principal Secretary A. Jayathilak and Health Principal Secretary Rajan N. Khobragade visited Kinalur on August 14 and August 17, respectively.