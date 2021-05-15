Kerala Phase-II lockdown | Shops selling construction material can remain open

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

15 May 2021 18:08 IST

State-wide lockdown has been extended from May 17 to 23

Shops selling construction materials, including plumbing and electrical materials, has been allowed to function from 11 a.m. to 6 p. m. observing strict COVID-19 protocols during the second phase of lockdown to be in force in Kerala from May 17 to 23.

Delivery of books through e-commerce/home delivery had also been allowed as per the notification issued by the State Chief Secretary V. P. Joy on May 14 night. To help the farmers and rubber growers in the State, sale and transportation of natural rubber has been allowed in the State between May 17 and May 21.

The restrictions are being imposed as the test positivity rate of COVID-19 has not shown any significant decrease so far even after the lockdown was enforced in the State from May 8, the notification says. The State-wide lockdown has been extended from May 17 to 23.

The Chief Secretary, who is also the Chairperson, State Executive Committee, State Disaster Management Authority, has said “Special intensified stringent restrictions” will be enforced in the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram where infections show an ‘upward trend’. All District Disaster Management Authorities had been asked to analyse the situation within the districts and implement stringent containment measures required.

The personnel in the Department of Law and Legislature Secretariat engaged in the preparation of Governor’s Address and the forthcoming first session of the new Legislative Assembly respectively had been included in the essential category for attending office.