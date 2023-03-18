Kerala pavilion bags gold at Aahar 2023

March 18, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The State Department of Industries and Commerce has bagged the gold medal for the best pavilion in the government sector at Aahar 2023, an international food and hospitality fair organised by the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) in Delhi recently.

The pavilion, set up by the Kerala Bureau of Industrial Promotion (K-BIP) on behalf of the department, showcased 19 food-processing units from the State. Over 50,000 visitors are estimated to have turned up to view the products in the Kerala pavilion from March 14 to 18.

The 37th edition of Aahar held at Pragati Maidan was attended by more than 1,400 domestic and international traders, and entrepreneurs from 19 countries, including the U.S., Australia, Brazil, Sweden, South Korea, and Russia. A press note issued here on Saturday said the four-day event had provided a platform for wholesalers, caterers, hoteliers and restaurant owners to assess the latest industry trends.