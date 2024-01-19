GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala pastor arrested for sexually assaulting minor

January 19, 2024 11:01 am | Updated 11:01 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kattakada police on Thursday arrested a pastor for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor boy.

The police identified the accused as Ravindranath, 59, of Kulasekharam, near Vattiyurkavu. He has been accused of molesting the survivor, a Class 8 student, when the latter was returning home alone after visiting a relative in a hospital.

The accused purportedly approached the survivor under the pretext of seeking assistance in operating his tablet. He allegedly made the child open a folder containing pornographic content. While the boy attempted to flee from the area, the accused sexually assaulted him, the police said. The accused has been remanded in judicial custody.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.