Kerala pastor arrested for sexually assaulting minor

January 19, 2024 11:01 am | Updated 11:01 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kattakada police on Thursday arrested a pastor for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor boy.

The police identified the accused as Ravindranath, 59, of Kulasekharam, near Vattiyurkavu. He has been accused of molesting the survivor, a Class 8 student, when the latter was returning home alone after visiting a relative in a hospital.

The accused purportedly approached the survivor under the pretext of seeking assistance in operating his tablet. He allegedly made the child open a folder containing pornographic content. While the boy attempted to flee from the area, the accused sexually assaulted him, the police said. The accused has been remanded in judicial custody.