Kerala passengers disappointed as Air India Express flights cancelled for second consecutive day

Air India Express passengers who were promised travel to various destinations from airports in Kerala were left stranded on May 9 as their flights were unexpectedly cancelled for the second day in a row.

Travellers at Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, and Kannur airports faced disappointment when flights to Gulf nations were called off at the last minute for the second consecutive day.

This sudden cancellation has sparked frustration and caused inconvenience among passengers who relied on the airline's assurance for their travel plans.

"I was assured by Air India Express yesterday (May 8) that I can travel to Qatar on Thursday. But they did not keep their promise. I was told at the last moment that my flight has been cancelled again for the second consecutive day," an aggrieved passenger at the Karipur airport in Kozhikode told reporters.

Another passenger, who claimed his work visa would expire on May 9, told a TV channel at the Thiruvananthapuram airport that when his flight to the Gulf region was cancelled on May 8, he was given a ticket for Thursday.

"When I arrived here (Thiruvananthapuram airport), the airline told me that the flight was cancelled. If I do not reach my place of work by tonight, my visa will expire and I will lose my job," he said.

Another passenger at the Thiruvananthapuram airport said that AI Express asked him to take a ticket on another airline, but he was unable to do so.

"Why can't they help us get tickets on another airline? Let them charge us for that," he said.

Replacement tickets

Air India Express passengers from the Kannur airport found themselves stranded once again as the airline cancelled several flights. Morning flights bound for Sharjah and Abu Dhabi were among the four flights cancelled since May 8

However, some stranded passengers at Kannur eventually received replacement flight tickets after lengthy waits amidst protests.

Air India Express has issued termination letters to around 25 cabin crew members who reported sick that led to the cancellation of more than 90 flights, airline sources said on May 9.

The Tata Group-owned airline has also given an ultimatum to the remaining cabin crew members reporting sick to join back duty by 4 p.m. on May 9 or face termination, they added.

Air India Express has also cancelled at least 60 flights for May 9 due to the non-availability of cabin crew, the sources said, and added that mass leaves by a section of the cabin crew have caused immense inconvenience to passengers.

(with inputs from Kannur bureau)

