Kerala partners with IBM to host global conclave on Gen AI in Kochi

The Kerala government is organising a two-day international Gen AI conclave in Kochi on July 11 and 12 in collaboration with IBM.

Launching the official website of the conclave here on Thursday, Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve said the flagship event would shape the future of Gen AI, besides demonstrating Kerala’s commitment to fostering innovation and embracing transformative technologies.

The event will bring together industry leaders, policymakers and innovators to explore the transformative potential of AI and its impact on society and the economy.

1,000 delegates

“The International Gen AI Conclave aims at positioning Kerala as a hub for Generative AI innovation, catalysing economic growth and driving forward the State’s vision for Industry 4.0 readiness,” the Minister said, adding that around 1,000 delegates were expected to attend the event.

Principal Secretary, Industries, A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish; Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation managing director S. Harikishore; IT Mission Director Anu Kumari and IBM representatives were present.

Significant step

Speaking on the occasion through videoconferencing, Dinesh Nirmal, senior vice-president of products, IBM Software, emphasised the importance of public and private collaboration in scaling generative AI. “As we enter the next phase of generative AI, cooperative efforts of public and private organisations are essential for rapid progress. We are honoured to collaborate with the Government of Kerala to host this conclave,” Mr. Nirmal said. “This event will help drive generative AI innovation, address business and societal challenges, and foster skill development. By providing access to top-quality tools and knowledge, this is a significant step by the State government to strengthen the talent pool and infrastructure in cutting-edge technology research and development,” he said.

The mainstage agenda includes keynote presentations, panel discussions, and interactive sessions. Two pre-event hackathons will be held on WatsonX platform—one dedicated to university students and the other to local start-ups. Winners will be rewarded and recognised during the conclave.

For more information and to register for the International Gen AI Conclave, visit https://www.ibm.com/in-en/events/gen-ai-conclave.