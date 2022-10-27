Kerala Paper Products to begin commercial production on November 1

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala Paper Products Limited (KPPL), the erstwhile Hindustan Newsprint Limited (HNL), at Velloor of Kottayam district is set to restart commercial operations after nearly four years on November 1.

The public-sector undertaking (PSU), which made a historic comeback after being taken over by the State government, plans to introduce its products in the market within 10 days of the relaunch.

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal will inaugurate the event. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve will preside, while Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran, Culture Minister V.N. Vasavan and the former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy will take part.

Mr. Rajeeve said at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram that the commercial production would mark the timely completion of the second phase of the renovation that had begun on January 1. In the initial phase, the company had undertaken maintenance of the paper machine, recycled pulping plant, boiler and related machinery at ₹34.3 crore. The chemical and mechanical plants were renovated utilising ₹44.94 crore in the second phase to maximise the production capacity and pave the way for commercial newsprint production using wood pulping streams together with recycled pulp.

In order to ensure the availability of raw materials, the Ministers of Industries and Forests had held talks to procure 24,000 tonnes of timber from a plantation owned by the HNL and another by the Forest department.

The KPPL has decided to tap into the packaging and paper board industry that has been growing worldwide, thanks to e-commerce, retail, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and other industries.

Mr. Rajeeve added that the company would be able to produce high-quality newsprints — 45 GSM initially and 42 GSM at a later stage — as well as printing papers that range from 52 GSM to 70 GSM.

The third phase, which will focus on manufacturing high-quality packaging boards, will be spread over 27 months and cost ₹650 crore. The fourth and the final phase will be undertaken in 17 months at an outlay of ₹350 crore to commence production of packaging grade paper.

The government aimed to develop the KPPL into an entity with a turnover of ₹3,000 crore and production capacity of 5 lakh tonnes annuaaly and can employ 3,000 people.