Kerala paddy farmer showcases tambo art to promote medicinal rice varieties

February 18, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

It is that time of the year when vast stretches of paddy fields in Alappuzha don shades of green as ‘puncha’ (first) crop season is in full swing.

At the 110-acre Kombankuzhy padasekharam (paddy field), however, things look a bit different. Amidst a sea of swaying green stalks is a rice paddy artwork, better known as tambo art, featuring Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, created by planting different coloured varieties of rice in an intricate pattern.

Nayanan C.C., a Health department employee and paddy farmer from Thirumala ward in Alappuzha municipality, has turned a small portion of the field into a canvas to promote organic farming and popularise traditional and medicinal rice varieties.

“I created the portrait using three varieties of rice – rakthashali, black rice (both having greenish leaves) and nazar bath (purple leaves). The subject was created using rakthashali and nazar bath, while black rice was used in the space surrounded the subject. I hope my work will encourage others to take up organic farming and grow traditional and medicinal rice varieties,” says Mr. Nayanan, adding that he depicted the Chief Minister to draw more attention to the cause.

Mr. Nayanan was helped by artist E.D. Reji from Wayanad in drawing the design. He planted the saplings on December 24 last year and the harvest is planned for April. The artwork is designed in such a way as to make it look its best when seen from above. His other rice paddy artwork is an image of a snakeboat created in 2021.

Mr. Nayanan, also an external research scholar at the Department of Sociology and Social Work at Annamalai University, has cultivated rakthashali, black rice, krishna kamod rice varieties in an organic way since 2020. This season, he is growing different varieties of paddy on 4.5 acres of leased land at Kombankuzhy padasekharam.

“I have been doing paddy farming for several years. But I began cultivating rice varieties with medicinal properties only after I started doing my research on the problems and coping strategies of cancer patients and their families in Kuttanad. It is important that we grow indigenous rice types considering its health benefits and conserve them,” says Mr. Nayanan.