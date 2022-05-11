Kerala overcame power crisis with minimal restrictions: Electricity Minister

Minister inaugurates construction of 110-kV substation at Palode

Kerala has been able to overcome the power crisis of the past few months with minimal restrictions even when the country has remained severely affected by it, Minister for Electricity K. Krishnankutty has said.

He was speaking after virtually inaugurating the construction of the 110-kV substation of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) at Palode, near here, on Wednesday .

At a time when electricity was scarce even at ₹20 per unit, the State withstood the crisis by imposing load restriction of 15 minutes on just a day, said Mr. Krishnankutty.

The State needs to tap hydropower potential to the maximum to guarantee quality power supply, he said. After the present Left Democratic Front (LDF) government came to power, 38.5 MW was added to the State's hydel capacity and 117.5 MW to solar power capability. Power projects totalling 124 MW can be added this year, he said.

The total outlay for the Palode 110-kV substation is ₹16.53 crore. The work involves constructing a double circuit line and upgrading the old 66-kV substation to 110 kV and adding two 12.5-MVA transformers. Once commissioned, the project is expected to benefit 42,000 consumers in 10 grama panchayats.