Kerala Orthopaedic Association’s annual conference kicks off

February 04, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The 42nd annual conference of the Kerala Orthopaedic Association (KOACON-2023) began in Alappuzha on Friday. It was inaugurated by Ramesh Kumar Sen, former president of the Indian Orthopedics Association (IOA).

The three-day conference, being held on the theme ‘Complex Trauma Update’, will discuss strategies to deal with traumatic injuries, life-threatening complications, management of fractures and dislocations, and reconstruction and replacement techniques.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sen said that 80% of the multiple traumatic injuries were resulting from road accidents. They included head, spinal cord, chest, complex limb injuries and organ damages resulting from crashes or falls.

Mohammed Ashraf, organising chairman, emphasised the need for a flawless chain of emergency services to deal with accidents. “Our public healthcare system needs more hospitals equipped with emergency medicine departments to deal with early management of severe trauma and to perform essential surgeries within 6 to 24 hours of the accident. Compulsory first aid training at school and college levels can guarantee that every lay bystander at the accident site is effective. Better networking on emergency rescue, better access to emergency care along with advanced multidisciplinary trauma care and rehabilitation can bring functional and positive outcomes,” said Dr. Ashraf.

The conference feature special sessions dedicated to newer advances in trauma surgery, including management of complex extremity injuries, besides a talk on innovative methods in trauma care, namely early total care in polytrauma. Scientific sessions will cover around 200 topics. Around 100 scientific papers will be presented.

The conference hosted by the Alappuzha Orthopaedic Society is being attended by more than 800 delegates, including eminent national faculty, researchers and experts. Ramakrishnan S., president, KOA, presided.