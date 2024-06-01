Kerala organ trade case: Kingpin of racket arrested from Hyderabad

In a major breakthrough, the special investigation team (SIT) of the Ernakulam Rural police probing the illegal organ trade and related human trafficking case has nabbed the kingpin of the Hyderabad-based racket from his hideout in Hyderabad.

The accused, identified as Ballamkonda Ram Prasad, aka Prasad, 41, of Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, was nabbed from a hotel in Hyderabad on May 30. He has since been brought to Kochi and his arrest has been recorded.

District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena said the accused was the “go-to person” not just for the Hyderabad-based racket but for other rackets also because of his uncanny ability to find donors perfectly matching the recipients.

“In our case, he has supplied 60% of the donors and none of them was rejected by the hospitals suggesting, that in the initial stages, services of laboratories, mostly in Hyderabad, were used in ensuring the match. Usually, it is difficult to find matching donors in organ transplantation,” he said.

Prasad had also arranged for sending Shameer, the lone Malayali donor from Palakkad involved in the case, to Iran last month. Though widely referred to as a Malayali, Shameer is originally from Pollachi in Tamil Nadu.

“Prasad was in direct contact with the other accused, Madhu (who is now in Iran). Those looking for organ donors were in direct touch with Madhu who would then send the requirements to Prasad,” said Mr. Saxena.

Though Prasad has confessed to have been in the trade since the COVID-19 pandemic, the police suspect that he had been active long before that. Prasad had reportedly first approached the racket as a kidney donor but when his health did not allow it, he started working for them.

Donors sought via social media

He identified potential donors mostly through social media and browsing through web pages of associations of donors. He allegedly resorted to phishing as well for the purpose and is suspected to have even hired tech-savvy employees for taking care of the technology side.

The SIT had to keep their move against Prasad under the wraps and be patient since his clout in the trade posed the risk of sabotage.

“We knew about his involvement from day one when Sabith Nasar was arrested. But that information was well guarded. As it turned out, he was not sure whether he was our target or not though he still chose to go into hiding. It was difficult tracking him down since there was no mobile phone trail except for what Sabith had told us,” said Mr. Saxena.

The case was registered by the Nedumbassery police after Sabith Nasar of Thrissur was detained by Emigration officials at the Kochi airport and handed over to the police on his arrival from Iran on the night of May 21. This was followed by the arrest of Sajith Shyam of Edathala three days later.

“We have more or less completed the investigation as three of the four accused involved in the case have already been arrested with the sole exception of Madhu. He will also be brought back from Iran for which we have initiated all legal measures,” said Mr. Saxena.

A lookout circular has been issued against Madhu.

Prasad is likely to be booked on charges of conspiracy, human trafficking and relevant sections under the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act. He will be produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody, following which police will seek his custody.