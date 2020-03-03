Kerala order on biotech criterion put on hold

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Eligibility for botany and zoology teaching posts

Stung by criticisms from various quarters, the government on Tuesday decided to freeze its contentious decision to permit postgraduation in biotechnology as an eligibility qualification for botany and zoology teaching posts. The Higher Education Department, which received numerous representations in protest against its earlier move, has issued an order to suspend all related activities until any further decisions are taken on the issue.

The government had issued an order on the basis of a recommendation made by the State-Level Academic Committee, which had considered representations from two MSc Biotechnology holders.

Intervention

The intervention came following numerous rejections by the Board of Studies of various universities which had ruled that biotechnology could not be considered an allied subject of botany or zoology.

Official sources had maintained that the three subjects, along with others, were recognised as part of the discipline of life sciences. Besides, a common National Eligibility Test which formed the basis for appointment to zoology and botany teaching posts applied for biotechnology as well.

Propriety

However, the move was met with vehement criticism with many questioning the propriety of the order that allegedly undermined the autonomy of universities and their statutory bodies which were empowered to decide on matters relating to equivalency of courses.

A section of the teaching community had also termed the decision unscientific.