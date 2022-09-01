Opposition walks out of the Kerala Assembly on the ESZ issue

A protest march by residents of Amboori and Kallikkad Grama Panchayats demanding the exemption of the two Panchayats from the proposed ESZ zone, in Thiruvananthapuram, earlier this year. | Photo Credit: MAHINSHA S

Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) opposition walked out of the Assembly on Thursday, predicting a possible government failure to circumvent the Supreme Court's (SC) order setting an ecologically sensitive buffer zone (ESZ) within a one-kilometre radius of wildlife sanctuaries and national parks.

Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan warned a legal setback in the case would effectively ban farming, human activity and development in the vicinity of 23 protected forests in the State. It would force lakhs of families to abandon their traditional lands.

‘Lack of political will’

The government's "lack of political will" to pull back Kerala from the legally precarious position portended a social catastrophe of a hitherto unprecedented scale.

"Any legal reversal for Kerala in the SC will render lakhs of families environmental refugees and cause widespread loss of livelihood. We are witnessing a microcosm of the adversity in Vizhinjam", he said.

Moving an adjournment motion on the touchy topic that has immense political ramifications for both fronts, Congress legislator Mathew Kuzhalnadan doubted the government's commitment to insulate homes, farms, townships and population centres from the buffer zone.

Kuzhalnadan’s accusations

Mr. Kuzhalnadan claimed the Oomen Chandy government in 2013 had recommended exempting human habitations in their entirety from the proposed ESZ. It promulgated a draft notification to protect the State's interests.

The previous Left Democratic Front (LDF) government allowed the notification to lapse somewhat callously.

Instead, it promulgated a new notification in 2019, quite belatedly and as an afterthought, agreeing to impose ESZs up to one kilometre from the boundary of protected forests.

Mr. Kuzhalnadan alleged the LDF effectively scuttled the Congress government's move to insulate human habitations from the legal Damocles's sword.

The erroneous decision paved the way for the SC order that virtually cast lakhs of farmer families into the abyss of uncertainty.

Law Minister fires back

Law Minister P. Rajeev accused Mr. Kuzhalnadan of misleading the House. He said the 2019 cabinet decision had no bearing on the latest SC order. Moreover, the cabinet issued a new order in 2022, sanctioning the promulgation of a new draft notification exempting human habitations from ESZs.

The LDF government's order starkly contrasted the 2009 Congress-led UPA government's proposal to impose ESZ up to 10 km from the forest boundary.

At the time, Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh was the Union Minister for Forests and Environment (MOEF).

Chief Minister’s statement

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said satellite, drone and physical surveys coordinating various departments were underway to identify habitation zones bordering forests in the State.

The data will form part of the State's petition to the SC, MOEF and Central Empowered Committee to get a total exemption for human habitats from ESZ. Mr. Rajeev expressed confidence that the State would prevail in the SC.

Speaker M. B. Rajesh rejected the UDF's motion.