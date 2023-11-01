Kerala Opposition Leader slams Keraleeyam festival, says govt. has no priorities in spending money

November 01, 2023 05:29 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST - KOCHI

Kerala’s Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has said that the splurge of money and resources on Keraleeyam celebrations in the State capital is an example of a government that does not know its priorities when spending money. He said Kerala was neck-deep in debt, but the government appears to have no qualms about spending money on non-priority areas.

Mr. Satheesan told reporters at a press conference in Kochi on November 1, 2023 that the Kerala government lacks a conscience because every department under it is sinking in debt and the State is in a debt trap. The government has an immediate debt burden of around ₹40,000 crore.

The government is yet to pay six instalments of DA arrears and pension arrears even as about 1 lakh pensioners have died without getting their rightful payments. Around 500 teachers in government schools have refused to be promoted fearing they will have to spend their own money for mid-day meals for children, Mr. Satheesan alleged.

He said that the Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) owed its suppliers around ₹1,500 crore, while employees of the State transport corporation are without pension or pay. Farmers have not received their money from paddy procurement.

The State electricity utility had accumulated losses to the tune of ₹1,083 crore between 1957 and 2016. But since then, the debt has risen to ₹40,000 crore. The government also cancelled a long-term power purchase agreement paying ₹4.29 per unit. Now, the State is forced to pay between ₹7 or ₹8 a unit under a new arrangement. The government has also run into a debt of around ₹40,000 crore on account of the solar power project.

The government’s financial position is also reflected in the way local self-government bodies have not received their payments on time for various improvement projects. Life Mission has suffered for lack of money and depositors in the scam-tainted Karuvannur cooperative bank are without getting their deposits back. The government appears to be protecting the culprits while the depositors are abandoned, Mr. Satheesan added.

On the bomb blasts at a prayer meeting at Kalamassery on October 29, 2023, the Opposition Leader said the Congress party will not tolerate any attempt to spread religious hatred or extremism in Kerala. This is a promise we have given to the people of Kerala, he said.