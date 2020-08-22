Kerala opposes short-termination of trains

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

22 August 2020 05:55 IST

Kerala has asked Railways to withdraw the move to short-terminate trains, including Jayanthi Janata Express, as part of the modernisation of the timetable and to withdraw stop for trains in the State.

In a letter to Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Minister for Public Works and Railways G. Sudhakaran said such unilateral decisions would hamper the travel convenience of commuters. The short-termination of Jayanthi Janata Express at Pune would adversely affect passengers to Mumbai and cause immense hardship to senior citizens and children. Similarly, the move to short-terminate Silchar-Thiruvananthapuram Aaroni Express at Coimbatore will affect hundreds of migrant workers.

The Minister said there was also a move to short-terminate Palakkad-Tiruchendur Express at Madurai and Kollam-Ernakulam MEMU at Alappuzha. Kochuveli-Amritsar Chandigarh Dehradum Express would start from Ernakulam. Mr. Sudhakaran urged the Union Minister to withdraw the decision.

Advertising

Advertising