Kerala Open Mobility Network to integrate public transport modes

September 09, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - KOCHI

The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) has signed an MoU with the Transport department to set up Kerala Open Mobility Network (KOMN), to bring all forms of public transport on the open network, to enable their seamless integration.

The ONDC is an initiative of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The MoU aims at expanding the scope of the open-mobility network in the State.

Under this agreement, what began as the Kochi Open Mobility Network in 2021 will be expanded to the rest of the State and be rechristened the Kerala Open Mobility Network (KOMN). The project will integrate multiple modes of public transport onto the ONDC network and will offer affordable and convenient access to all modes of transport through user-friendly buyer and seller apps, official sources said.

Direct connect

Citing the Yatri cab and auto booking app in Kochi as a case study of how an open network powered by the ONDC protocol can enhance both the customer and driver value proposition, they said it allowed drivers to connect directly with customers, eliminating the need for intermediaries. This enabled drivers to earn more, while ensuring reliable service to customers. With a network of over 5,000 drivers, the app completed 1,80,000 trips and enabled drivers to earn over ₹4.5 crore, without having to pay commission.

The MoU in this regard was signed by Transport Commissioner S. Sreejith (who is also nodal officer for the project) and Chief Business Officer of ONDC Shireesh Joshi, in the presence of Antony Raju, Minister of Transport, and P. Rajeeve, Minister of Industries.

No commission on fare

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Raju hoped that the open mobility network would bring different modes of commute under a single platform, helping commuters plan their trips better, at reasonable rates. “That no commission will be charged on the fare will usher in transparency in the system, while preventing exploitation of drivers,” he said.

Demanding that steps be taken to ensure that the project is effectively implemented across Kerala, K. Babu, MLA, said that it did not yield the desired results in Kochi during the past two years.

Mr. Sreejith said steps would be taken to rectify teething troubles if any on the platform which would integrate multiple mobility and other apps, since many private online aggregators which began operating at low rates have hence hiked their fare.

