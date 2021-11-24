Kerala online portal Thaddeshakam aimed at strengthening local administration is launched

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

24 November 2021 20:01 IST

The online discussion forum is designed in such a way that anyone interested in the subjects of local administration and decentralisation can take part in the discussions

Minister for Local Self-Governments M.V. Govindan on Wednesday inaugurated Thaddeshakam, an online discussion forum organised by the Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA) to strengthen democratic decentralisation and local administration.

KILA director general Joy Elamon spoke about the activities of the discussion forum at the function, presided over by Additional Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan.

The moderator will publish the topics of discussions based on suggestions from the members. A short, compressed form of the discussions will be published at the end of the week.

The portal can be accessed at https://thaddesakam.kila.ac.in.