Kerala on track to create employment opportunities for more than 20 lakh people: M.V. Govindan

February 24, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Kozhikode

Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary M.V. Govindan on Friday said the State government is on track to create employment opportunities for more than 20 lakh people in the State within three years. He said the government has already launched skill enhancement programmes and identified 3,000 potential sectors for providing jobs.

Addressing the Janakeeya Prathirodha Yatra (People’s Resistance March) at Mukkom on Friday, Mr. Govindan said the State government is addressing the unemployment issue as a priority area as there are about 53 lakh unemployed in the 18-59 age group in the State. “Further, there are 29 lakh unemployed youth between the ages of 22 and 40. We have started skill enhancement programmes targeting this segment apart from identifying about 10 lakh job openings for them,” he pointed out.

The CPI M) leader said the government will help qualified job seekers explore placement opportunities in about 3,000 identified sectors in the emerging job market. “The State government is confident that it will be able to create 20 lakh job opportunities in just three years with a focused action plan,” he added.

Lauding the State government’s 100-day action programme that has ₹15,800 crore earmarked for various projects, Mr. Govindan said the initiative will help provide jobs to 4.33 lakh people. “There are 1,200 projects currently listed for implementation within the next three months,” he explained.

Dismissing criticisms of the State government’s entrepreneurship promotion programmes, he said “a total of 1.5 lakh new enterprises are being launched under the Industries Department’s guidance.” “About 5 lakh new employment opportunities will also be created,” he claimed.

Countering the Opposition’s attack on government’s dependence on huge loans for development projects, Mr. Govindan said mobilising capital investment without borrowing is not feasible in any capitalist economy around the world. “There is no need for any misunderstanding that the Government led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is following socialism. However, we are functioning within the limitations of a capitalist economy,” he said.

The Janakeeya Prathirodha Yatra that covered Thiruvambady, Koduvally, Balussery and Perambra Assembly constituencies on the first day in Kozhikode district was accorded a reception at Adivaram under the leadership of senior CPI M) leaders on Friday morning. The three-day campaign would draw to a close here on February 26.