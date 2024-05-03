Kerala on red alert for likely swell waves over the weekend

May 03, 2024 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Coastal communities have been advised to remain vigilant with Kerala being put on red alert for high-energy swell waves along the coast over the weekend.

According to an Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) forecast, the sea is likely to be “dominated” by high-energy swell waves in the nearshore region starting 2.30 a.m. on Saturday. The phenomenon, known locally as ‘Kallakadal’ (literally ‘rogue sea’), is likely to last till 11.30 p.m. on Sunday.

Low-lying areas along the coast such as beaches could experience intermittent surges of seawater due to the effect of high period, 0.5 to 1.5-metre high swell waves.

On the basis of the INCOIS warning, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued directions for suspending recreational activities along the beaches. The public has been advised against travelling to the coast. Directions have also been issued to shift people from the beaches starting Friday night.

Coastal residents have also been advised to temporarily evacuate if the need arises.

First instance

This is the first instance of a red alert being issued for the State in connection with the Kallakadal phenomenon, KSDMA member secretary Sekhar Kuriakose said.

The KSDMA has warned fishers to remain alert given the threat of surges along the nearshore/beach regions of the State. Small vessels have been directed to keep away from the nearshore waters. Fishers have also been advised to anchor their boats at a fair distance from one another so as to avoid collision and damage.

A Kallakadal phenomenon along the Kerala coast had given anxious moments to coastal residents on March 31.

Interestingly, the origins of such swell waves can be thousands of kilometres away from the point of impact. “Such swell waves usually originate in the Southern Ocean encircling Antarctica. That appears to be the case this time also,” Mr. Kuriakose said.