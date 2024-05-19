Kerala on alert for extremely heavy rainfall in three districts

Kerala remains on alert for extremely heavy rainfall in three districts on May 19 and 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Kottayam districts are on red alert Sunday and Monday, given the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall (above 20 cm in a 24-hour period), a 10 a.m. weather update by the India Meteorological Department said.

The districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Ernakulam are on orange alert for isolated very heavy rainfall on both days. The rest of the districts barring Kannur and Kasaragod are also bracing for isolated heavy rainfall.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the latest updates, Kerala is likely to receive heavy rainfall till at least Thursday.

During the 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. Sunday, most districts had received steady to heavy rainfall, the IMD bulletin indicated.

Also Read | CM advises people to take precautions

The southern State battled harsh summer weather for almost three months before the summer rainfall grew momentum in May. The scorching summer heat had caused direct and indirect losses to the tune of ₹500 crore to the State’s farm sector, according to a preliminary assessment by the State Agriculture Department.

With the pre-monsoon summer rainfall strengthening, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday urged the people to remain alert. He has also advised people living in vulnerable and heavy rainfall-hit areas to move to safer locations.

Extremely heavy rainfall could cause flash floods and landslips. The possibility of waterlogging in urban areas and low-lying regions also cannot be discounted, Mr. Vijayan had said on Saturday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.