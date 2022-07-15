Kerala offers free COVID-19 booster dose to all above 18

For next 75 days as only below 1% of target population has taken precaution shot

For next 75 days as only below 1% of target population has taken precaution shot

The Health department on Friday started administering COVID-19 vaccine’s precaution dose or booster dose to all persons above 18 years in Kerala free of cost following a directive from the Centre.

Till now the precaution dose was being offered free of cost only to those above 60 years, health-care workers and front-line workers.

The Centre made the announcement that the precaution dose would be offered free of cost to all adults for the next 75 days as a special drive as only less than 1% of the target population of around 77 crore in the 18-59 year age group have been administered the booster shot. The uptake has been more in the 60-plus age group and health workers.

Increase in cases

The decision to push the booster shot was taken as COVID-19 cases have been showing an uptick across the country once again. Also, the immune response generated by the primary dosage (two shots) would have begun to wane now in most people, rendering them more susceptible to repeat infections.

On Friday, 1,002 vaccination centres were opened in the State for all age groups. As COVID-19 cases continue to remain at a high in the State, all those who are yet to take the booster shot should get themselves vaccinated, the Health department appealed.

No shortage

There is no shortage of vaccine in the State. The precaution dose can be taken six months after the second dose. Those who are going abroad for higher studies or for work are allowed to take the third shot even 90 days after the second dose.

As per the Centre’s directive, the precaution dose will be available for free only for 75 days from Friday.

Among children in the 15-17 year age group, 85% have been given the first dose and 59%, the second dose. Among the 18-plus age group, 89% have received both doses of the primary vaccination whereas only 10% have taken the precaution dose.