Kerala offering incentives to AI-driven MSMEs and companies, says CM

The Kerala government has pioneered an Industries Policy that prioritises AI-based industries, offering 18 incentives to promote AI-driven MSMEs and companies, further solidifying the State’s position as a leading AI destination in India, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was delivering the inaugural address at the two-day ‘International Conclave on GenAI’ that got underway at Bolghatty International Convention Centre in Kochi on July 11.

Mr. Vijayan said a roundtable conference on Robotics will be held shortly as a sequel to the conclave.

Thrust on Malayalam

Mr. Vijayan called for more collective efforts to improve Malayalam in large language models (LLMs) for generative AI. By working together, linguists, AI experts, and the community in general can build better data sets, refine algorithms, and create more accurate language models. This collaboration will help LLMs to understand and use Malayalam better, ensuring that everyone benefits from these technologies and that our language is preserved in the digital age.

““We are coming across several reports about biased algorithms, robbery, privacy breach and so on which use AI for criminal activities and manipulations. All stakeholders in this field have a conferred obligation upon themselves to practice and promote ethical AI,” Mr. Vijayan said.

The State government’s commitment to AI is evident in its integration into the education system. The introduction of AI in school textbooks, starting from Class VII, ensures that students are familiar with AI right from an early age. The new ICT curriculum emphasises critical thinking, analytical skills, and problem-solving abilities, which are essential for holistic development, Mr. Vijayan said.

The KITE initiative has been instrumental in providing AI training to teachers, equipping them with the skills to effectively utilise AI in education. All teachers in Kerala will be trained in AI, making Kerala the first State in the country to achieve this enviable milestone.

“The Kerala government is committed to supporting AI-based investments and fostering an environment conducive to technological advancement. We anticipate more AI-based investments to flow into the State in the coming years, further boosting our efforts to become the leading AI hub. As a hub of IT and start-ups in the country, Kerala can function as India’s nerve centre in making indigenous contributions in the field of generative artificial intelligence,” said Mr. Vijayan.

Generative AI-based models that can accurately predict the onset of extreme weather events will be a life-saver, not just for Kerala or India, but for the entire world. AI-based solutions can play a decisive role in tracking and preventing diseases such as COVID-19 and Nipah, as well as lifestyle diseases., he said.

Solutions that prevent encroachment of wildlife habitats and poaching of wildlife need to be devised in such a way that endangered species and their habitats are given special attention. At the same time, preventing human-wildlife conflict and preserving human lives and wildlife are also of prime importance in the current Indian context. In this regard, automated warning systems will go a long way in saving lives, he said.

Around the world, there is a general angst that AI will make jobs obsolete, thereby eating up opportunities of employment. At the same time, it is a fact that AI is opening up new avenues of work as well. We are seeing that those with aptitude, ability and adaptability are able to survive, sustain and succeed. Hence, it becomes imperative that companies in the field of AI and government agencies and institutions associated with it, create awareness about capacity-building and skill development, Mr. Vijayan said.

