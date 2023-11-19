Kerala observes antimicrobial resistance week

November 19, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Health department is organising programmes in all districts to raise public awareness about antimicrobial resistance (AMR), as part of the World Antimicrobial Resistance Week observance from November 18 to 24.

The theme this year is ‘Preventing antimicrobial resistance together’.

AMR-literate State

Kerala has the distinction of being the first State to have its own antibiogram and a strategic action plan to tackle antimicrobial resistance. AMR committees have been formed at district-level and at block-level in some districts. The guidelines for the AMR committees too have been brought out. The State has also formulated a special rapid action plan to make Kerala fully “antimicrobial literate” State by the end of 2023.

The circular brought out by the department in connection with the World AMR Awareness Week directs that AMR awareness activities be carried out in local bodies, at block and district-level. It has been directed that all possible venues and opportunities – department-level meetings, ICDS meetings, immunisation sessions, NCD clinics, OP clinics in healthcare institutions – be utilised for AMR awareness creation.

The Health department, in coordination with other departments, will also conduct classes and meetings on AMR, on the One Health platform.

Awareness drive

Apart from awareness campaigns on social media, posters on AMR should be displayed at OP clinic and pharmacy waiting areas in hospitals. Posters indicating that antibiotics will not be sold without prescriptions should be displayed in all pharmacies as part of the campaign.

It has also been directed that quiz, elocution and painting contests be organised in schools and colleges to raise awareness about AMR.

On November 24, which will be marked as “Go Blue for AMR” Day, healthcare personnel will wear pale blue clothes in support of the AMR awareness campaign.

All healthcare institutions have been directed to convert themselves as antibiotic-smart institutions and that all institution heads conduct prescription audits in their open organisations as per the guidelines.