Kerala newspaper publishes CPI candidate’s name in obituary column

The CPI is planning to seek legal action against Janmabhoomi newspaper, which published news about the demise of C.C. Mukundan, LDF’s candidate in the Nattika Assembly constituency. “It was defamatory news. It shows the upper caste fascist mindset of the politics represented by Janmabhoomi. It was their intolerance towards selection of a Scheduled Caste leader,” said CPI district secretary K.K. Valsaraj.

By publishing Mukundan’s biodata in an obituary column, the newspaper has humiliated not only the party but also the people of Nattika. The news put the family of Mr. Mukundan in great mental pressure.

The party is planning to approach the Election Commission against the news. It will also give a complaint to the police, human rights commission, Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe Commission, Kerala Union of Working Journalists, Press Council of India and District Collector.

