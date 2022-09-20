Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today
- The Kerala High Court is likely to consider a contempt petition by Adani Vizhinjam Port against the Government for not complying with a court directive to provide police protection for the construction work on the seaport.
- The month-long intensive campaign for vaccination of stray dogs begins today. The action plan will be implemented in 170 hotspots in local bodies.
- The statewide inspection of roads under the running contract system begins today in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Idukki districts. The inspection will be supervised by a high level team comprising four IAS officers, eight Chief Engineers and other senior PWD officials.
- Prof. Seshadri Sekhar of IIT Madras will be the new director of IIT Palakkad following the President's approval of the recommendation by the Union Ministry of Education to appoint new directors to 8 IITs.