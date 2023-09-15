September 15, 2023 09:30 am | Updated 09:30 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today:

A suo motu case relating to setting up bio toilets and sewage treatment plant at Sabarimala sannidhanam and Nilakkal is expected to come up before the Kerala High Court today. Delhi Education Minister Atishi Marlena to deliver the keynote address on ‘Changes to be made in the Higher Education sector in Kerala’ as part of the ‘Kerala Dialogues’ lecture series organised by the State unit of the Aam Aadmi Party in Kochi. Higher Education Minister R. Bindu to inaugurate the valedictory of the week- long student induction programme of the Kerala Technological University in Thiruvananthapuram today. One more person has tested positive for Nipah infection in Kozhikode, taking the total number of cases to six. Health Minister Veena George will hold a review meeting in Kozhikode today to assess the situation, and a Central team will visit the affected areas. The results of 15 samples from high-risk contacts of infected individuals are expected tonight. Kozhikode remains on high alert, with an increased number of containment zones and primary contacts in place to prevent further Nipah infection spread, and the district administration seeking the police support to enforce regulations. Malappuram district administration and health authorities step up vigil against Nipah as a suspected case is under treatment at Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri. Private hospitals in the district are given clear protocol to be followed in the event of any suspected case. Minister for Social Justie R.Bindu to inaugurate seminar in Thiruvananthapuram on welfare programmes for the differently- abled.

