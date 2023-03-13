March 13, 2023 09:05 am | Updated 09:05 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

In the Kerala Assembly today, the Opposition UDF will seek leave for an adjournment debate on the worrying public health emergency caused by the large-scale release of toxic fumes from the smouldering plastic waste at the Brahmapuram solid waste treatment plant in Kochi. The motion to be moved by Congress legislator T.G. Vinod will also focus on the alleged corruption and nepotism in the multi-crore waste management contract award and the government’s “failure” to douse the 14-day-old blaze and insulate Kochi residents from the worst fallout of the lethal environmental pollution. Discussion and voting on the demands for grants in the budget for Health and Family Welfare. Leaders and laity of the Orthodox faction of the Malankara Christian Church will protest in the State capital against the government’s move to introduce a Bill in the Assembly to resolve their dispute with the Jacobite faction over the right to worship and administer parish property. Congress workers will take out a march to the Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram today to highlight the “Prime Minister Modi-Adani” nexus and protest the anti-people policies of the Central Government. Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan will inaugurate the protest. The Kerala High Court is scheduled to take up for hearing the suo motu case relating to the Brahmapuram fire. Dr. Kalaiselvi, Director General, CSIR will inaugurate the One Week One Lab Programme at the National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology in Thiruvananthapuram today. Prof Javed Iqbal, Chairman, of CSIR-NIIST Research Council, will be the Guest of Honour. Crime Branch squad arrest the accused in the murder of a resort owner in Wayanad from Saudi Arabia 17 years after the incident occurred.

