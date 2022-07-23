Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on July 23, Saturday

Activists protest over the death of Sajeevan Kalleri in Vadakara. File photo | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

1. KPCC's two-day 'Chintan Shivir' will begin in Kozhikode today, senior leaders Tariq Anwar, Digvijay Singh and K.C. Venugopal will attend the event which is expected to prepare a plan of action for the party to face the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. MPs, MLAs and party functionaries in Kerala will be present.

2. Suspected custodial torture and death of Vadakara native Sajeevan Ponmeriparamba: Crime Branch likely to question policemen. Post mortem report to be submitted to probe team.

3. African swine fever in Wayanad: Pigs in a one km radius around the farm where the disease was confirmed are to be culled. An expert committee will monitor the culling and disposal of bodies and surveillance will be strengthened in a 10 km radius.

4. A cultural summit is being organised today as part of the Jesuit Society's anniversary event '500 Ignatian Years' in Kozhikode. Participants include IUML leader KNA Khader, academic Valsan Thampu, media critic Sebastian Paul and M.K. Raghavan, MP.