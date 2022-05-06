Top Kerala News developments today

KSRTC buses parked at KSRTCs Ernakulam bus stand. File. | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

May 06, 2022 10:07 IST

Here are the important developments to watch out for from Kerala on May 6, 2022

1. Ivory case against actor Mohanlal

A trial court in Kochi is likely to pronounce its judgement on a plea by the State government to withdraw prosecution proceedings against actor Mohanlal who was allegedly found in possession of illegal ivory artefacts by Income Tax investigators who raided his house in 2011.

2. Employees strike hits Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) operations

Long haul and mofussil operations of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) took a hit following a work boycott by Congress and Bharathiya Janata Party (BJP) trade unions to protest the inordinate delay in salary disbursal. The one-day strike has left thousands of ordinary commuters in the lurch.

3. High Court to decide fuel price for Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC).

The Kerala High Court is likely to decide whether oil companies should supply high-speed diesel to the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) at the relatively lesser rate reserved for domestic consumers.

4. Bharathiya Janata Party (BJP) national president J.P. Nadda in Kozhikode

Bharathiya Janata Party (BJP) national president J. P. Nadda will speak at a public rally in Kozhikode.

5. Move to defuse Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) employee-management stand-off

Kerala State power secretary, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, to hold talks with striking employees and the ruling front association to defuse their stand-off with the top management over specific service-related issues.

6. Search for the missing forest watcher in Silent Valley

State police commandos, Kerala Thunderbolts, are spearheading a search for a forest watcher who went missing in the Silent Valley National Park in Palakkad.

7. Title deed distribution

Revenue Minister K. Rajan will distribute title deeds to landless people in Alappuzha.

