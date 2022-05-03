Top Kerala News developments today

Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani. File. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K

May 03, 2022 09:50 IST

Key news developments in Kerala on May 3, 2022

1. Smrithi Irani in Wayanad

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani is visiting Wayanad today. The Minister will attend a review meeting of the Aspirational District programme at the Wayanad collectorate. She will also visit a tribal settlement at Maravayal and Anganwadis at Ponnada and Varadoor.

2. Rahul Gandhi in Thiruvananthapuram

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rahul Gandhi is set to inaugurate INTUC golden jubilee celebrations in Thiruvananthapuram today.

3. Kasargod food poisoning

Doctors have stabilised children admitted with food poisoning in Kannur and Kasargod as the State government initiates a special drive to enforce food safety norms.

4. Higher Secondary exam valuation to resume

The prepration of fresh answer key for the Chemistry examination of the Plus two course will begin today, while the valuation of answer sheets is likely to resume on Wednesday. The process had stalled for several weeks after a set of teachers boycotted the valuation.

5. Mohiniyattom workshop

Noted dancers Sugandhi Prabhu and Vineetha Nedungadi will lead a workshop on Mohinyattom at "agraharam" in Kozhikode.

Read more news from Kerala here