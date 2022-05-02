Top Kerala News developments today

Vijay Babu. File. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Photo Library

Key news developments in Kerala on May 2, 2022

1. Two held for food poisoning death in Kasargode

The police have arrested two employees of a confectionary in Kasargode in connection with the food poisoning death of a 16-year-old girl. Unknown persons torched a vehicle owned by the eatery as the incident caused public outrage and has raised questions about the effectiveness of food safety enforcement in the State.

2. Tension in Palakkad

Tense situation prevailed in Palakkad after unknown persons hurled country bombs at the house of a suspected Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) worker who was arrested for the retaliatory killing of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Sreenivasan. The police have stepped up their street presence and patrolling in the district.

3. Discord in Association of Malayalam Movies Artistes (AMMA) over action against rape case accused actor-producer Vijay Babu

Dissensions racked the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) as actor Maala Parvathi resigned from the collective's anti workplace harassment committee accusing the body of protecting rape case accused actor/producer Vijay Babu. At least two other committee members have expressed their solidarity with Ms. Parvathy's decision. More resignations are reportedly in the offing.

4. Shashi Tharoor to release former Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena's controversial service story.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, MP, to accept the first copy of former Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena's autobiography- Tholkilla Jnan (I Wont Be Defeated).

The book had stoked public attention after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's political secretary P. Sasi sued Mr. Meena for libel.

