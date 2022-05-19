Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on May 19, 2022

People walking in the rain at Marine Drive in Kochi on Wednesday. May 18, 2022. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

1. Heavy rains lash Kerala

Waterlogged roads, uprooted trees, swollen rivers, rough seas, tidal surges, swamped neighbourhoods, evacuation of people from landslip prone localities and opening of relief camps marked the fifth consecutive day of sporadic spells of heavy rain in the State on Thursday. A cyclonic circulation over Kerala exacerbated by an atmospheric low-pressure trough extending from Kerala to West Vidharbha in Maharashtra caused the intermittently intense downpour.

2. HC to hear Abhaya case convicts' reprieve plea

The Kerala High Court will hear a petition moved by the convicts in the Sister Abhaya murder case. Fr. Thomas Kottoor and Sister Sephy have requested the court to set aside their conviction in the sensational case.

3. Trial court to hear police plea to cancel actor Dileep's bail.

A trial court in Kochi will hear the Crime Branch's plea to cancel the bail of actor Dileep in the 2017 actor abduction and rape case. The agency had accused Mr. Dileep of tampering with evidence and swaying prosecution witnesses.

4. HC to consider government appeal against compensating "humiliated" Dalit child

The High Court will hear a State plea to stop payment of government compensation to a minor Dalit girl who was allegedly falsely accused of mobile phone theft in public in Attingal by a woman police officer attached to a "Pink Police Patrol" squad. The State has challenged a single bench order that the administration compensate the child for the "humiliation".

5. CM to inaugurate production at KPPL

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the production at Kerala Paper Products Ltd at Velloor in Kottayam, the erstwhile public sector Hindu Newsprint Limited that was revived by the State Government.

6. CM will inaugurate eco-restoration seminar

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate a two-day Forest department-sponsored seminar on eco-restoration.

