Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on May 17, 2022

Fire and rescue service personnel during a scooba dive demonstration in the wake of heavy rains, at Karamana River, in Thiruvananthapuram on May 16, 2022. | Photo Credit: Mahinshs S

Key news developments in Kerala on May 17, 2022

1. Heavy rains continue to lash Kerala for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday. Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargode districts and yellow category warning for other districts.

2. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will launch the second phase of the Ardram project, an ongoing project to improve health care services in the State.

3. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will launch four special facilities at the Centre for Research in Communication Science and Sensory Park at the National Institute of Speech and Hearing.

4. Local Self Government minister M. V. Govindan will inaugurate the silver jubilee celebrations of the Kudumbashree Mission.

5. Residents of Amboori and Kallikad grama panchayats will hold a demonstration in front of the Forest Headquarters, demanding the draft notification's rescission to create an ecological buffer zone around the Neyyar Wildlife Sanctuary.

Read more news from Kerala here.