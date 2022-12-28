ADVERTISEMENT

Top Kerala News developments today

December 28, 2022 09:46 am | Updated 09:46 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on Dec 28, Wednesday

T. Nandakumar

A fishing competition using nets in progress at Beypore Marina on Monday as part of the Beypore International Water Festival. Photo: Special Arrangement

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

1. Indian National League State conference begins in Kozhikode today. Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas will open the youth meet and Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson P. Sathidevi will participate in the women’s symposium.

2. The second edition of the Beypore International Water Festival concludes today in Kozhikode.

3. The CBI has given a clean chit to Oommen Chandy and AP Abdullakutty in sexual abuse case filed by the prime accused in the solar scam. Earlier, the agency had exonerated Congress leaders KC Venugopal, Hyby Eden, Adoor Prakash and AP Anilkumar in the case that was handed over by the State Government.

4. Transport minister Antony Raju will inaugurate a digital payment system for KSRTC tickets today. The facility allows passengers to pay for the ticket by scanning a QR code in the bus.

