Top Kerala News developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on May 5, 2022

1. Government attempts to avoid KSRTC strike

The State government attempted to prevent another crippling Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) employee strike over a delay in salary disbursal. Transport Minister A. K. Antony will hold talks with representatives of recognised KSRTC employees' unions to avert the work boycott.

2. LDF candidate announcement likely

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) is likely to announce its candidate for the Thrikkakara Assembly by-elections. LDF convenor E.P. Jayarajan is camping in Kochi to kickstart the ruling front's election campaign.

3. Review of State's power situation

Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty will review the power situation in the State. Kerala had channelled power from external sources to tide over the shortfall in supply given the escalating summer demand.

4. KSEB to hold talks with employees

Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) managing director B. Ashok to parley with pro-ruling front Officer's Association leaders to head off an impending employees work- to- rule agitation against certain reforms initiated by the board.

5. Food inspection drive in Kasaragod

Public health authorities initiate a sweeping examination of eateries to mitigate the risk of food poisoning in Kasaragod, after a student died from food poisoning last week.

6. Sentencing likely in murder case

A sessions court at Neyyatinkara in Thiruvananthapuram will pronounce the quantum of punishment for seven people found guilty of the murder.

7. Hartal in five panchayats in Alappuzha

Congress has called for a hartal in five panchayats in Alappuzha, accusing the Communist Party of India (CPI) of targetting its workers and destroying party symbols, including flagstaffs.

8. New buildings for Kozhikode schools

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty to inaugurate newly constructed school buildings and classrooms in Kozhikode. He will also open a special centre for differently-abled students.

