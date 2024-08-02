Kerala NEET-PG candidates be allotted exam centres within State or nearby: Venugopal to Nadda

MPs Shashi Tharoor, Anto Antony, Hibi Eden, and Benny Behanan met Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda in New Delhi on Friday and urged him to establish a NEET-PG examination centre in the State. Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal raised with Mr. Nadda the issue of “impractical changes” in the examination centres of NEET-PG candidates from Kerala and requested him to ensure they are allotted centres within their State or in nearby locations. In a letter to Mr. Nadda, the MP from Alappuzha said these aspirants have been subjected to a series of “distressing and impractical” changes regarding their examination centres and dates, culminating in a situation that demands immediate rectification.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.