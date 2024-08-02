GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala NEET-PG candidates be allotted exam centres within State or nearby: Venugopal to Nadda

Published - August 02, 2024 10:11 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
MPs Shashi Tharoor, Anto Antony, Hibi Eden, and Benny Behanan on Friday met and urged Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda to establish a NEET PG exam centre in the State.

MPs Shashi Tharoor, Anto Antony, Hibi Eden, and Benny Behanan on Friday met and urged Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda to establish a NEET PG exam centre in the State.

MPs Shashi Tharoor, Anto Antony, Hibi Eden, and Benny Behanan met Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda in New Delhi on Friday and urged him to establish a NEET-PG examination centre in the State. Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal raised with Mr. Nadda the issue of “impractical changes” in the examination centres of NEET-PG candidates from Kerala and requested him to ensure they are allotted centres within their State or in nearby locations. In a letter to Mr. Nadda, the MP from Alappuzha said these aspirants have been subjected to a series of “distressing and impractical” changes regarding their examination centres and dates, culminating in a situation that demands immediate rectification.

