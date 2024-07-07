Kerala NEET coaching centre files complaint after X user gives communal spin to its ad

Universal Institute, a Kottakkal-based popular coaching centre for medical and engineering entrance examinations, has lodged a complaint with the police after one of its newspaper advertisements congratulating NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) toppers was found to have been widely used on the social media to spread hatred against Muslim community. The cyber wing of the police is investigating the complaint filed on July 4.

The advertisement of Universal Institute carried in the Thiruvananthapuram edition of Malayalam daily Mathrubhumi was shared by an X (formerly Twitter) user, claiming that the students shown in the advertisement were beneficiaries of NEET question paper leak. The X user, who goes by the name Bharathiya Citizen, further alleged that all the beneficiaries belonged to Muslim community.

The post, which gave a communal spin to the ongoing NEET scam, soon became viral with dozens of Hindu right-wing users sharing it on different social media platforms. It was shared in many languages including Hindi and Gujarati.

“Our innocent children who scored top marks in the NEET after years of hard work were portrayed in an extremely odious manner. It’s really unfortunate,” said Capt. Abdul Hameed, Principal of Universal Institute.

Dr. Hameed said that they had published advertisements in different newspapers. He said that the most achievers featured in the advertisement were Muslim girls as they hailed from Malappuram, where Muslims enjoy majority. “It is natural that Muslims will be among the toppers in Malappuram. But those trying to calumniate the children in the name of a community should remember that there are students from other communities as well in that advertisement,” he said.

The police said that the cyber wing has sprung into action and the culprits will be brought to book.

Iqbal K.P., manager of the institute, filed the case. He said that the claim made by the social media users was false and with a hideous intent. “The students studying here are from all religious groups. And nobody in our institution is related to the NEET scam,” he said.