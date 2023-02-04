Kerala needs to develop an ecosystem that suits its youngsters: T.P. Sreenivasan

February 04, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - Kozhikode

Former diplomat T.P. Sreenivasan alleged that Keralites turned away from better practices elsewhere in the world due to the fear that it would upset their ideologies. Opening the first Kerala Conclave: Vision 2050/2056 here on Saturday, the former head of Kerala State Higher Education Council recalled the opposition within the State when he introduced the idea of online education a decade ago, and how ultimately the State had to adopt the method owing to the pandemic.

Elaborating on the negatives of Kerala that are hindering its journey to development, Mr. Sreenivasan said people in the State were fond of making ideological noises that meant nothing in the long run. “We need to re-orient ourselves, try to identify our strong points and develop an ecosystem that suits a young man in Kerala,” he said.

A failure

He said that Keralites were individually excellent, but failed to work well in an organisational structure. He cited examples from various countries where he had worked as an envoy for over 37 years, to prove the point.

Chief Executive Officer of Markaz Knowledge City (MKC) Abdul Salam Mohamed said the MKC was the success story of a sustainable city built on the very idea proposed by the Kerala Conclave. He said that the MKC has been successful in creating a vibrant economy in the neighbouring panchayats and that the model would be showcased at the United Nations soon.

Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu who virtually inaugurated the knowledge and education conclave as part of the event, said the State government was investing in state-of-the-art infrastructure in educational institutions to create a favourable environment for young innovators. “Research institutions will be encouraged to maintain strong ties with industries. They should have facilities to translate knowledge into social and industrial productivity,” the Minister said.

Plans for 2056

She also urged the commercial establishments to utilise the workforce available in the institutions and train them for the future. The Minister said that ‘earn while you learn’ was a dream project of the State, enabling the students to obtain on-the-job training while still in college.

The Kerala Conclave is being held in different cities in Kerala and in the Middle East envisioning the development of Kerala into a zero carbon footprint, self-sufficient State by its centenary in 2056.