Kerala needs change in thoughts, actions: KSSP

Scientific temper should be part of social consciousness, it was pointed out at the State conference of the Kerala Sastra Sahitya Parishad

May 27, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Changes are inevitable in thoughts and actions if the Nava Kerala Mission, which has been discussed from the panchayat-level to the Unites Nations, to become a reality, a delegate session at the State conference of the Kerala Sastra Sahitya Parishad (KSSP) pointed out.

Apart from delegates, invited experts from various fields participated in the discussions. Discussion were held in subjects including agriculture, groundwater conservation, health, waste management, education, gender awareness, infrastructure, climate change, social security, decentralisation of power, employment, technology, digital inequality, and industry.

“Nava Kerala Mission can be a reality only by making scientific temper a part of social consciousness. The scientific achievements should reach the grass roots. Knowledge should be disseminated. Scientific practices should be part of the lifestyle of people.”

In addition to the efforts to retain the achievements of the State in various fronts, we need to tackle the shortcomings and try to achieve more goals, the meeting noted.

Books released

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu addressed the meet. KSSP president B. Ramesh presided. Two books, ‘Nava Keralavum Pothu Vidyabhysavum’ edited by P. Ramesh Kumar and ‘Thottilil Oru Kunju Sasthranja’ translated by A. Vijayaraghavan, were released at the meet.

Kerala Sahitya Akademi president K. Sachidanandan delivered P.T. Bhaskara Panikker Memorial lecture on ‘Viswasam, Sastram, Samooham’.

The diamond jubilee State meet will conclude on Sunday. The Parishad’s report on SilverLine will be released at the valedictory.

