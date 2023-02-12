ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Muslim Jamat warns against external intervention in school curriculum

February 12, 2023 07:03 am | Updated 03:37 am IST - MALAPPURAM

KMJ leader Koottambara Abdurahman Darimi asked people to be vigilant against the interventions of external forces in the State’s school curriculum

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Muslim Jamat (KMJ) has demanded that external organisations stay away from moves that upset moral values in classrooms and school curriculum.

Inaugurating a district-level reconstitution of the KMJ councils here on Saturday, KMJ leader Koottambara Abdurahman Darimi asked people to be vigilant against the interventions of external forces in the State’s school curriculum.

He said the quest for knowledge should not be limited to mere rational thinking and logic, but rather it should open up a gamut of opportunities for students to experiment and learn. Even when opting scientific pursuit of knowledge, people should be vigilant against rejection of moral values, he added.

The KMJ warned that its scholars would have to intervene if organisations or groups with vested interests called for rejection of moral values in the name of rational thinking. It also demanded that the Central and State governments withdraw from moves that inflicted hardship on the common people.

KMJ zone president Sulaiman Darimi presided. District secretary Jamal Karulai presented a report.

