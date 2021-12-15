Kerala Muslim Jamaat president Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliyar calls for retrieval of lost Waqf properties in Kerala

MALAPPURAM

15 December 2021 20:50 IST

Kanthapuram says most of Waqf properties in Kerala belonged to Sunnis, and most of them were donated to Waqf with the purpose of conducting prayers for the dead and for ‘dars’ in mosques

Kerala Muslim Jamaat (KMJ) president Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliyar has demanded that the government initiate a move to salvage the dispossessed Waqf properties in the State.

“As per the Waqf rules, a Waqf property can be used or managed only as per the will of the person who has bequeathed the property for Waqf. Many dispossessions and encroachments have taken place in violation of the Waqf rules,” said Mr. Kanthapuram, who also holds

Advertising

Advertising

the title of the Grand Mufti of India.

He was inaugurating a State-level campaign by the Jamaat called ‘Vigil is the Strength’ in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

Mr. Kanthapuram said that most of the Waqf properties in the State belonged to Sunnis, and most of them were donated to Waqf with the purpose of conducting prayers for the dead and for ‘dars’ in mosques.

“Many such properties are now being used against their donors’ will. Many mosques and Waqf properties have been appropriated and encroached upon,” he said.

Pressure exerted

Although Sunnis used to bring the matter to the attention of the authorities, those in the Waqf Board were found to have been exerting pressure on the authorities to take biased decisions, he said, adding that “this cannot be allowed any longer.”

The Waqf Board and its ancillary systems should help retrieve the lost Waqf properties in the State, he said. “At the same time, the board should carry out programmes meant for the development of the Muslim community in the State,” he added.

Senior KMJ functionary Sayyid Thwaha Thangal presided over the function. Minister for Road Transport Antony Raju delivered the keynote address. N. Ali Abdullah presented the subject. Congress leader K.S. Sabarinathan, KMJ secretary A. Saifuddin Haji, Rahmatullah Saqafi, P.A. Mohammed Kunhu Saqafi and Devarshola Abdussalam Musliyar spoke.