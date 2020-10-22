Kerala Muslim Jamaat Council president A. Pookunju passes away

Pookunju held various positions including IUML State committee member, Kerala State Wakf Board chairman among other posts.

The Kerala Muslim Jamaat Council State president A. Pookunju died here on Thursday. He was 74.

He had been undergoing treatment for liver and kidney-related ailments at a private hospital here. He breathed his last around 3 a.m.

Born to Hassanarkunju and Zainaba Umma in Kayamkulam, he completed his law studies from Government Law College, Thiruvananthapuram and Government Law College, Kozhikode. He entered politics through the Kerala Students Union and later joined the Indian Union Muslim League.

Pookunju held various positions including the general secretary of the Jamaat Council, IUML State committee member, Kerala State Wakf Board chairman among other posts.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has condoled his death. In a condolence message, the Chief Minister said that Pookunju had worked to bring about social and educational upliftment of backward communities including Muslims.

Condoling the death of Pookunju, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said that he had worked tirelessly for the uplift of Muslim community.