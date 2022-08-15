Another remand prisoner escapes from Kozhikode mental health centre

Escapee is Vineesh, a 23-year-old accused of murdering a girl who had rejected his advances

In another security breach from the century-old Government Mental Health Centre, Kozhikode, a 23-year-old man accused of murdering a girl, who had turned down his advances, escaped from the facility on Sunday night.

According to sources, Vineesh from Narukara in Malappuram district was earlier lodged at the Central Prison, Kannur. He was shifted to the mental health centre at Kuthiravattam in Kozhikode a couple of days ago after he exhibited symptoms of mental disturbance. It is learnt that the incident happened when Fire and Rescue Service personnel had come to the centre to help another inmate remove a ring stuck on his finger on Sunday. Vineesh reportedly escaped when others did not notice his actions.

He was arrested in June 2021 for murdering 21-year-old college student Drisya of Elamkulam in Malappuram. Drisya reportedly did not approve of his demand to marry her. Vineesh set her father’s shop on fire and came to Drisya’s house the next day, entered her room, and stabbed her.

This is not the first instance of a remand prisoner escaping from the mental health centre this year. Another person had escaped from the facility in May and died in a road accident. Moreover, in February, two other inmates had ran away from the facility.

