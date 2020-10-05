Kerala mulls self-certification to build small houses

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

05 October 2020 18:49 IST

LSGD plans rule for dwellings below 300 sq ft to ease the process for lower income groups

The Local Self-Government Department (LSGD) is considering the introduction of a self-certification system for construction of houses below 300 square feet, with an aim to ease the process for lower income groups. But, the required change can be brought about only after amending the Kerala Municipality Act and the Panchayat Raj Act and considering the technical issues in allowing such leeway without checking whether the house is to be built in paddy land or wetland or in CRZ (Coastal Regulation Zone) zones.

Engineer to certify

According to LSGD sources, the proposal was considered along with the amendments to building which were notified recently, but the propsal was set aside at that time due to the changes required in the Acts. As per the plan, the owner can get a certified engineer to certify that the construction of the house below 300 sq ft will be carried out within the rules. Once this self-certification is submitted to the local body, construction can begin after a specific time period of a week or two, in case there are no objections.

Inspection

An official from the local body needs to inspect the construction before it reaches lintel level to ensure that all setback measurements are being followed. In case of violations, the construction can be stopped. Recently, States such as Telangana and Punjab tried the self-certification system, which is expected to save on the waiting time in processing building permit applications for those constructing small dwellings.

In grade 2 panchayats, classified so based on lower annual revenue, construction of houses can be done without permit for buildings of area up to 1,000 sq ft. But, this became an issue as some banks insisted on building permit number for sanctioning loans. Panchayat secretaries were also reluctant to issue permits in cases where there was no need for these, forcing some to redraw the plan and construct houses above 1,000 sq ft. This situation had led to the government introducing an amendment recently that building permit should be issued even in such cases, if the building owner demands.