Kerala mulls new registration code KL-99 for government vehicles

May 13, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The move is aimed at curbing the misuse of government vehicles

The Hindu Bureau

The State government is planning to bring in a new registration series for all the government vehicles registered in the State. A recent meeting chaired by Transport Minister Antony Raju has decided to bring in the new registration code KL-99 for government vehicles, replacing the KL-01. The move is aimed at curbing the misuse of government vehicles.

A senior Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) said though a suggestion in this regard was pending before the department for a long, the recent meeting has decided to go ahead with the move. However, it will take some time to roll out the new registration series for government vehicles, as the government will have to amend the Motors Vehicle Act, he said.

As part of the move, all government vehicles, including the vehicles registered by the State and Central governments, vehicles of public sector units, and local self-government institutions will be switched to the new registration series.

