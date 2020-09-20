Kerala mulls moving SC against farm Bills

Calling for concerted efforts to oppose the controversial farm Bills, Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar said on Sunday that the Kerala government had sought advice from the Law Department on the feasibility of challenging them in the Supreme Court.
The government has asked the Planning Board to study their impact on various sectors, such as agriculture, fisheries, labour, animal husbandry and dairy development, Mr. Sunil Kumar said on Sunday. The Planning Board has been directed to submit its report by September 30.
He hinted that the Kerala government would seek the cooperation of like-minded States, such as Punjab, in opposing the Centre’s “unilateral decision”.
Though ‘Agriculture, including agricultural education and research, protection against pests and prevention of plant diseases’ falls in the State List as per the Seventh Schedule, the Centre neither discussed the Bills with the States nor heeded their concerns, he said. The legislation serve only the interests of corporates, Mr. Sunil Kumar added.
Kerala is moving to introduce an alternative mechanism to strengthen the agriculture sector using the primary agriculture co-operative societies and with the support of the Departments of Cooperation and Industries, he said.
