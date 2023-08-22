ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala mulls bringing fruit cultivation under plantation sector

August 22, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve on Tuesday said the State government intended to bring fruit cultivation under the plantation sector with a view to boosting investment and innovation as envisioned in the State’s 2023 Industrial Policy. It would also enable food processing units to source material for value addition from the State, he said.  

“The government will shortly take a call on this proposal as fruit cultivation is a sustainable business model with growth potential and can accelerate the development of the food processing sector that has been identified as a promising domain in the policy,” said the Minister after inaugurating the Regional Industry Meet for food processing units organised by the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC).  

The industry meet was held in the run-up to World Food India at Delhi in November. Kerala is a partner-State of the three-day summit being organised by the Union Ministry of Food Processing Industries. “The State’s first spice processing park will be inaugurated next month at Thodupuzha while the foundation stone will be laid for the pioneering carbon-neutral park in Wayanad in October,” added Mr. Rajeeve.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

KSIDC Chairman Paul Antony delivered the keynote address. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US