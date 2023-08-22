Kerala mulls bringing fruit cultivation under plantation sector

August 22, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - KOCHI

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve on Tuesday said the State government intended to bring fruit cultivation under the plantation sector with a view to boosting investment and innovation as envisioned in the State’s 2023 Industrial Policy. It would also enable food processing units to source material for value addition from the State, he said.

“The government will shortly take a call on this proposal as fruit cultivation is a sustainable business model with growth potential and can accelerate the development of the food processing sector that has been identified as a promising domain in the policy,” said the Minister after inaugurating the Regional Industry Meet for food processing units organised by the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC).

The industry meet was held in the run-up to World Food India at Delhi in November. Kerala is a partner-State of the three-day summit being organised by the Union Ministry of Food Processing Industries. “The State’s first spice processing park will be inaugurated next month at Thodupuzha while the foundation stone will be laid for the pioneering carbon-neutral park in Wayanad in October,” added Mr. Rajeeve.

KSIDC Chairman Paul Antony delivered the keynote address.